Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Purple Innovation updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRPL. UBS Group cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

