Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

AEO stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,527,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

