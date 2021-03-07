Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Desjardins cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.41.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $96.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $97.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

