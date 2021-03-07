Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Upland Software, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Upland Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Upland Software stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,086,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,408,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,658,000 after acquiring an additional 183,650 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 144,842 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $609,245.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,383,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $639,144.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,546 shares of company stock worth $14,730,725. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

