QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QNTQF. UBS Group upgraded QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

