QS Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in NetApp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,831,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 34.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NetApp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

