QS Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

OKE opened at $49.57 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

