QS Investors LLC Sells 101,972 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,972 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ALLETE by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.67.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALE. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

