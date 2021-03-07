Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Quaker Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KWR traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.04. 132,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.82. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $301.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

