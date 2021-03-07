QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.56.

Shares of QCOM opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.35. The stock has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

