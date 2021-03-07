Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

QTRX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Get Quanterix alerts:

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $2,187,401.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,980 shares in the company, valued at $826,077. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $73,047.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,183 shares of company stock worth $4,017,814 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 23.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after buying an additional 371,269 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after buying an additional 379,908 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 436,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.