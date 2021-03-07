Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRTEA. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

