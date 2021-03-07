Ravencoin Classic Hits Market Cap of $2.17 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $67,309.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.82 or 0.00463032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00068351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00076348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00051269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00464378 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,232,140,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

