Ravencoin (RVN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.32 Billion

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $115.63 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.60 or 0.00469660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00068487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00055052 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00791675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00027007 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,281,735,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

