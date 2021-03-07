Raymond Gregory Basler Sells 5,000 Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 5,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.50, for a total value of C$332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,712,641.

CGY stock opened at C$63.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market cap of C$620.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80. Calian Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$31.29 and a 52-week high of C$71.91.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$116.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.8599998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Calian Group from C$73.50 to C$76.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

