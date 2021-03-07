Raymond James Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $700.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $593.56.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $498.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $552.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 43,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

