Raymond James Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $52.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of ICPT opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $95.98.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 56,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

