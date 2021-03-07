Raymond James Lowers True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target to $6.75

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TUERF stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $5.60.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

