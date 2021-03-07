Raymond James Raises Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $225.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.00.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $171.68 on Wednesday. Heska has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $217.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.18 and its 200-day moving average is $135.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Heska’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Heska by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heska by 251.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

