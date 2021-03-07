Raymond James Raises Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $10.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

