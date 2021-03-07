Raymond James Raises Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$20.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wajax from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

TSE WJX opened at C$19.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$423.11 million and a PE ratio of 12.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$22.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

