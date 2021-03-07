Raymond James Reiterates “$74.00” Price Target for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.59) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZYME. Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.11.

ZYME stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

