Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824,896 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 476,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after buying an additional 361,989 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

