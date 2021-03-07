RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

RE/MAX stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. Equities analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 59.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

