Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RBGLY opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.00.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.