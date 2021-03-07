Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 169.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 586,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $529,000.

VT opened at $95.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49.

About Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

