Refereum Market Cap Reaches $30.37 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $30.37 million and $389.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Refereum has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.33 or 0.00799839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00026984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00060398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00042492 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

