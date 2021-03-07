reflect.finance Price Tops $1.49 on Top Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $14.14 million and $372,041.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.77 or 0.00466633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00068776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00076857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00051281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.67 or 0.00464455 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,469,497 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com.

reflect.finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

