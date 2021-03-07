Regina E. Dugan Sells 8,950 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $94,243.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,611.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zynga stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Zynga’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zynga by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Zynga by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 214.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,044 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $50,890,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

