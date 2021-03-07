Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 233,700 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.22% of Navistar International worth $97,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Navistar International in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Navistar International by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Navistar International in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navistar International in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International Co. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $45.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

