Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,418,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.80% of GoDaddy worth $112,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in GoDaddy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GoDaddy by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in GoDaddy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in GoDaddy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,652 shares of company stock valued at $9,942,040. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.