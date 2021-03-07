Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $114.54 Million Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,054,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $114,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,260,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,125 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,276,000 after purchasing an additional 446,931 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,581,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,987,000 after purchasing an additional 329,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 249.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 140,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

HMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $30.21.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.