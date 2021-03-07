Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,795 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $90,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Elastic by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 553,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,023,000 after buying an additional 38,511 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 7,495.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,381,000 after buying an additional 93,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Elastic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,971,000 after buying an additional 82,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Elastic by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.92. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,790,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,181,484 shares of company stock worth $169,074,364. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

