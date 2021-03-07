Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,179,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $101,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $26.66.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBTYA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

