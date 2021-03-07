Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 234,300 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 603,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $84,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $157.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.81. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,229.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,750 shares of company stock worth $75,251,608 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

