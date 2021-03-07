RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Up 28.2% in February

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 697,300 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 28th total of 544,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.14.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.38. 392,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,981. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.78 and its 200 day moving average is $167.77. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.