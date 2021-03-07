Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,071.25 ($66.26).

Several analysts have issued reports on RSW shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

LON:RSW traded down GBX 255 ($3.33) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,705 ($74.54). 108,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,790. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,055.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,650.81. Renishaw plc has a one year low of GBX 2,234.51 ($29.19) and a one year high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

