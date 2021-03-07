Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Up 28.7% in February

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 28th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTOKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.84.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

