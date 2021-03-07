Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Repay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Repay by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Repay by 16.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

