Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$49.50 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$24.19 and a 12 month high of C$49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 36.72.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.