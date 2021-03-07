Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TransMedics Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransMedics Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

TMDX stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $863.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 557.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 52,252 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,168 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $333,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,321,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,893. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

