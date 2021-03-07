ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.34. ResMed posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

In other ResMed news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $291,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,198. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,875,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,593,000 after buying an additional 223,033 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RMD traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.05. 966,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

