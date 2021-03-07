Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 118,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $156.10 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.60. The company has a market cap of $410.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

