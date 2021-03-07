Reviewing Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Canopy Growth and Tilray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 5 10 2 1 1.94 Tilray 2 10 0 0 1.83

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus price target of $38.57, indicating a potential upside of 23.73%. Tilray has a consensus price target of $18.31, indicating a potential downside of 15.36%. Given Canopy Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Tilray.

Risk & Volatility

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canopy Growth and Tilray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million 39.40 -$993.37 million $1.32 23.61 Tilray $166.98 million 22.25 -$321.17 million ($1.69) -12.80

Tilray has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canopy Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66% Tilray -242.60% -92.70% -20.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Tilray on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

