Reviewing Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) & Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Renasant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renasant and Orrstown Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $695.83 million 3.40 $167.60 million $2.91 14.46 Orrstown Financial Services $121.54 million 2.12 $16.92 million $1.84 12.47

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 12.63% 5.15% 0.76% Orrstown Financial Services 16.46% 10.19% 0.88%

Risk & Volatility

Renasant has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Renasant pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Renasant has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Renasant and Orrstown Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 3 0 0 2.00 Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

Renasant presently has a consensus price target of $30.25, indicating a potential downside of 28.11%. Orrstown Financial Services has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 41.18%. Given Renasant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Renasant is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Summary

Renasant beats Orrstown Financial Services on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ-1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ-commercial mortgage; real estateÂ-construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed individual retirement accounts, and custodial accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; and administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 200 banking, insurance, and wealth management offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 160 full-service branches and 12 limited-service branches; and 180 ATM at on-premise locations and 30 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors and Wheatland name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory services through an office in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. As of April 21, 2020, it had offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

