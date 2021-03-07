Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,970.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

