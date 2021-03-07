Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $48.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RVLV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $50.89.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,249.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $3,658,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,756,300 shares of company stock valued at $99,875,899. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

