Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,328 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,328 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $65,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.