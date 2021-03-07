Rio DeFi (RFUEL) One Day Volume Hits $3.38 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.20 or 0.00465078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00068148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00080755 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00051261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.18 or 0.00457192 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial.

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

