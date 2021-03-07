Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,222. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 196,373 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $54.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

